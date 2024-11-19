Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

