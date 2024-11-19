Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 17,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

