Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 376,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $135.61.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

