HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BTBT

Bit Digital Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $352.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 4.79.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 940,161 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 126,101 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 48.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.