Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02). 5,676,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 9,259,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

