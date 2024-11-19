Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,461,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,490,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

