Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Down 7.6% in October

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 40,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

