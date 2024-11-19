HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of HCM opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. M&G PLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 74.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 362.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 99.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

