iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 235,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 214,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.47. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
