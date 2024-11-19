Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

IMTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. 564,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Immatics has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Immatics by 17.5% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,354,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 202,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Immatics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,681,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 144,549 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Immatics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

