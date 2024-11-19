ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Shares Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 213,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 952% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.
