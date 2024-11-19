Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Ingersoll Rand worth $117,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $1,348,834. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

