Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGM. Bank of America began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of Ingram Micro stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

