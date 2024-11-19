InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in InMode by 6.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 9.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 6.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 118.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

