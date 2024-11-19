Insider Buying: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Buys 23,326 Shares of Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider Peter Constable purchased 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,323.80 ($19,690.78).
Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Peter Constable purchased 167,655 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$191,964.98 ($124,652.58).
