Insider Buying: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Buys 23,326 Shares of Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider Peter Constable purchased 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,323.80 ($19,690.78).

Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Peter Constable purchased 167,655 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$191,964.98 ($124,652.58).

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

