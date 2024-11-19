Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 15,816 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 15,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total value of $2,645,226.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,409 shares in the company, valued at $35,859,905.25. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.35. 723,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,421. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $105.89 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

