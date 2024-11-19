Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells 6,923 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) CFO Frank Stokes sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $207,205.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,532.39. This trade represents a 18.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 326,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.51 and a beta of 0.99. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 99,001 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 154,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

