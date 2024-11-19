Insider Selling: Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) CEO Sells 7,240 Shares of Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Walker sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $13,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,492.82. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DRCT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 114,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,548. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 7.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $35.88.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
