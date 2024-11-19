Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,913.24. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $730,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,477,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,031,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

