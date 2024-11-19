Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Intel by 2,681.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after buying an additional 4,272,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

