Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,027,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 257,700 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 151,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

