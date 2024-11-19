Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 570,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,410,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after buying an additional 196,355 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,448 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 1,361,258 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.