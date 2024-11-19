Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Inventronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77.

Get Inventronics alerts:

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inventronics had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of C$1.95 million for the quarter.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inventronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.