Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Featured Articles

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

