Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $23.23.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
