Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $23.81.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
