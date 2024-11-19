Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

