Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,900 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322,113 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

