Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,900 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCU opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
