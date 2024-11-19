Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,900 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322,113 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

