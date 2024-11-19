Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

BSCW stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $22.61.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

