Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCW stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $22.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.