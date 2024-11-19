Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $16.38.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.