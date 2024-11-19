Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $16.38.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.