Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $16.38.
About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
