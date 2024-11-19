iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.28 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

