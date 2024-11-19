iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lifted by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 20.6% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after buying an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,738,000 after buying an additional 250,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after acquiring an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,075,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.