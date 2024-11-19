iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

