iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.6% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $206,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $452.58 and a 1-year high of $603.09. The company has a market cap of $510.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $579.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

