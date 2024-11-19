iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,619,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,452 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 917.8% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 34,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.20 and a 1-year high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

