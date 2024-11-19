iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 16,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,412. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

