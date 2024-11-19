iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,318. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 52 week low of C$50.00 and a 52 week high of C$50.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.10.

