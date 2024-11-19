iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $323.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $246.97 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

