iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,176,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $389.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $287.27 and a 12-month high of $400.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

