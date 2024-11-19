iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $176.91 and a 1-year high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

