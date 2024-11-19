iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $294.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.38 and a fifty-two week high of $314.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.09. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

