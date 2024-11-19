iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.69 and a 52-week high of $132.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

