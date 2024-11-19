iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $521,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.15 and a 12-month high of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

