iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642,472 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.24% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $858,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.