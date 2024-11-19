iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642,472 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.24% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $858,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

