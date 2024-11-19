Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.68). 1,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.73).

Itaconix Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3,312.50 and a beta of 1.74.

About Itaconix

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

