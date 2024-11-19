Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71), RTT News reports. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Shares of J opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

