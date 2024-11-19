Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vertex Planning Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JAAA stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

