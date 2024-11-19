Jason B. Daly Sells 43,657 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $375,886.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $117,655.65. This trade represents a 76.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 706,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,728,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

