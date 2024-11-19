Joseph Group Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

