Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 1,110 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Joseph Group Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 6.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

