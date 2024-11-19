Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 389 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Joseph Group Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $55.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

