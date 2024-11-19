JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.99 and last traded at $46.99. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

